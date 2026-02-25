Backstage Country
Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See REMINDERS OF HIM

THIS SPRING, EVERYONE DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE. FROM THE BEST-SELLING AUTHOR OF IT ENDS WITH US AND REGRETTING YOU, UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS REMINDERS OF HIM.  RATED PG-13.  ONLY IN THEATERS MARCH 13TH. ENTER NOW FOR…

THIS SPRING, EVERYONE DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE. FROM THE BEST-SELLING AUTHOR OF IT ENDS WITH US AND REGRETTING YOU, UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS REMINDERS OF HIM.  RATED PG-13.  ONLY IN THEATERS MARCH 13TH. ENTER NOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS

There was before you and there was during you. For some reason, I never thought there would be an after you.

The literary phenomenon from #1 New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover becomes a transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of love to overcome even the worst mistake. 

After a perfect outing with her boyfriend, Kenna (Maika Monroe; The Hand that Rocks the CradleLonglegs) makes an unbearable mistake that sends her to prison. Seven years later, Kenna returns to her hometown in Wyoming, hoping to rebuild her life and earn the chance to reunite with her young daughter, Diem, whom she has never known. 

First published in 2022, Reminders of Him has sold more than 6 million copies in the United States and has been translated into 45 languages. Hoover is the bestselling author of numerous blockbuster novels, including It Ends with Us, It Starts with Us Layla, Heart Bones, Confess and Verity

Rated PG-13for sexual content, strong language, drug content, some violent content, and brief partial nudity.

For more information

TRAILER

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 2/25 -3/8/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/9/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of passes to the Advance Screening to Reminders Of Him
  • Prize Value: $30
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Universal Pictures
