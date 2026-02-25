Carly Pearce to Play an Intimate Show in Nashville to Benefit Pets

Carly Pearce, one of country music’s most beloved voices and a proud fur parent, has announced she’ll take the stage for a special, intimate show, with all proceeds going to support local animals in need.

A Night of Music for a Meaningful Cause

Presented by Nashville Pet Community Center, Pearce is scheduled to perform at City Winery Nashville on April 6 for a benefit concert with all proceeds going to the PCC. The “Church Girl” singer said in a statement, according to Billboard, “My two dogs are everything to me. I am so proud to be part of a show that benefits the animals in our community and helps them get necessary love and care when they need it most.” Pearce has two Shih Tzus, Johnny and June. Tzus,

The official Facebook page of Pet Community Center uploaded a photo of the Grammy Award-winning singer inviting fans for an intimate night with Pearce. The caption reads, “We are thrilled and incredibly grateful to welcome ACM, CMA, and GRAMMY Award–winning artist Carly Pearce for a one-of-a-kind evening benefiting Pet Community Center on Monday, April 6 at City Winery Nashville. We are especially thankful to Carly for lending her voice and heart to support pets and families in our community.



Enjoy an intimate acoustic performance featuring her #1 hits while raising critical funds to expand access to affordable veterinary care across Davidson County.



Tickets start at $75 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 27. Pre-sale details available now.



Come for the music. Stay for the mission. Help us save the pets who need us most!”

What’s Next for Carly Pearce?