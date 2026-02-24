Jelly Roll Announces Another Tour with Kashus Culpepper
As if he still has available dates left in his calendar, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced he will headline another tour, albeit a more intimate one compared to his tour with Post Malone.
Jelly Roll to Headline ‘The Little A** Shed Tour’
Roll is about to go on a stadium tour with Post Malone for The Big A** Stadium Tour Part 2. Before that, he will go on a tour of smaller venues (hence the name) with Kashus Culpepper. Produced by Live Nation, The Little A** Shed Tour will kick off on May 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will wrap up on July 22 in Walla Walla, Washington after stopping in several cities including Grand Rapids, Bangor, and Orange Beach, among others.
Tour Dates
Check out tour dates and venues below.
- May 28: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL
- June 2: The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL
- June 7: Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC
- June 8: Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, NC
- June 10: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA
- June 13: Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, MI
- June 18: Albany Med Health System at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
- June 20: Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME
- June 21: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
- June 23: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
- July 22: Wine Country Amphitheater, Walla Walla, WA
Roll is also scheduled to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on March 10.