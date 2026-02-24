Jelly Roll Announces Another Tour with Kashus Culpepper

As if he still has available dates left in his calendar, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced he will headline another tour, albeit a more intimate one compared to his tour with Post Malone.

Roll is about to go on a stadium tour with Post Malone for The Big A** Stadium Tour Part 2. Before that, he will go on a tour of smaller venues (hence the name) with Kashus Culpepper. Produced by Live Nation, The Little A** Shed Tour will kick off on May 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will wrap up on July 22 in Walla Walla, Washington after stopping in several cities including Grand Rapids, Bangor, and Orange Beach, among others.