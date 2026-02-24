Get To Drinkin’ and Get To Talkin’ With Zach John King

Backstage Country
Zach John King stopped by Tampa Bays Hometown Morning Krewe studio to say hi and hang out.

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Prime/Launa

Zach John King stopped by Tampa Bays Hometown Morning Krewe studio to say hi and hang out. No, we really didn't get to drinkin' that early, but we did get to talkin' all about him.

Florida Connection

Zach John King is one of the hottest new country artist out there who is signed to Sony Music Nashville.  He was raised in Fayetteville, Georgia, however, we did find out he lived in Lakeland, FL and has spent a bunch of time in Tampa, including some ybor city party nights.

How It Started

King started out in an indie-rock band in college before moving to Nashville in 2021. His sound first gained traction on TikTok getting millions of views...it's also where Morgan Wallen noticed him too. In 2024, Zach released "Wannabe Cowboy", and things started taking off from there. It's really only been a few years that he has been in Nashville and life is moving fast.

His first radio single is out called "Get To Drinkin'" and he's already been on tour opening for Morgan Wallen. In fact, during our interview he talks about the "short notice" he had and what it was like being on stage with Morgan signing "Up Down". He is very private about his personal life which is smart early on in his career. He feels when he is ready to share with the world, he will, but as for now, he wants to keep that separate, and who can blame him.

We talked about changing his name from Zach to well.... anything else, due to all the "Zach's" in country music already, we also talked about his love for overhauls and how that started. I just loved getting to know Zach John and learn about his past and more. I'm Super excited for this new country artist. Hope you watch the 12 minute video and get to know Zach John King.

Check out the song "Get To Drinkin'"

995 qyk
Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
