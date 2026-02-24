Corey Kent Releases ‘Empty Words’ Early After 20 Million Social Media Views

Corey Kent has released his new song “Empty Words” ahead of schedule, following strong social media excitement. He announced its availability through a release page, confirming the track is out now. The early release follows what Kent described as an overwhelming reaction from listeners before the song officially arrived.

“If I could've handpicked one song for you guys to care about, it would've been ‘Empty Words,'” Corey writes on Instagram. “And then you guys went and blew it up before it even came out! Then you guys stayed patient as I finished it, and now I'm so stoked to type these words: ‘Empty Words' is out now.”

“As a songwriter, it feels like catching lightning in a bottle when you find that line or double entendre that carries more weight than expected," shared Kent. "So 'Empty Words' is really special because it says something heavy yet simply. I love that it's already resonating with fans. Based on their insane reaction, we didn't want to make them wait, so we've bumped it up in the release schedule to get it to them even sooner."

The song's lyrics are based around a damaged relationship that reflects a lot of emotional stress from that damage — particularly through empty apologies, broken promises, and feelings of being let down when someone doesn't follow through with what they said would happen. The song references empty words and an empty bed, suggesting the consequences of not following through in your relationship. Kent and collaborators helped him write the song, and it is now part of Kent's current project slate.

The Oklahoma native continues a streak of commercial momentum. “This Heart” recently achieved Gold certification, while “Something's Gonna Kill Me” is nearing Platinum status, following the triple-Platinum success of “Wild As Her.”

Kent is also teasing a forthcoming collaboration with Koe Wetzel titled “Rocky Mountain Low,” marking his first new music since the 2025 EP Poster Child.