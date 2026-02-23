Backstage Country
Cherry Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Cherry and she is ready to be adopted. Cherry is as sweet as her name — the perfect little “cherry on top” of any family! This playful girl has the prettiest eyes and beautiful hints of red in her coat that make her shine. She loves to stay busy chasing her favorite toys and will happily show off her skills by sitting for a treat. She also adores meeting new people and is always ready to make a new friend. Cherry is a 24 pound, 9 month old Australian Cattle Dog mix.

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Cherry this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Cherry, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check her out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
