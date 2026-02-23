99.5 QYK WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

We have your chance to win tickets! Play all day at Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando Resort, February 7th to April 4th. Enjoy a spectacular parade full of festive floats, catch live concerts on select nights and try global cuisine available for purchase. Find your happy at Mardi Gras.



To enter, listen weekdays to your Morning Krewe for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

You could win a prize package for [2] people, including:

1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

CONTEST RULES:

How To Enter : Listen for the cue to call on 99.5 QYK

: Listen for the cue to call on 99.5 QYK When To Listen/Enter: 2/23-3/6/2026

2/23-3/6/2026 How The Winner Is Selected: The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win.

The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win. What Do You Win? 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Who Is Providing The Prize? Universal Orlando Resort

Full Official Rules