HARDY Says This Was His Favorite Job Before Music

Like most country music stars before they start selling out arenas and topping country charts, HARDY was another day grinding away at everyday jobs. In fact, one of his previous jobs is what he considers his second-best gig ever.

HARDY Enjoyed Being a Gravedigger

It might be difficult to picture HARDY aside from being a singer-songwriter co-penning hits with Ella Langley, or tapping Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw for a collab, but once upon a time, the first ACA Artist-Songwriter of the Year was a gravedigger in Philadelphia.

“It was really fun,” HARDY told host Jimmy Fallon. "Other than this job, it was the most fun I've ever had as a worker.”

He added, “I just had a great boss. Our departments were so small because our town was so small. It was the cemetery department/animal control. So in the summer, when it would get really hot and all of the grass would die, we’d just chase stray dogs around. But yeah, I was a gravedigger.”

'Hillbilly From the Real Philly'

Aside from talking about his previous job with Fallon, the "McArthur" singer also talked about his hometown and his wife, Caleigh. “It's a great small town. People that are from there are very prideful. I call myself the hillbilly from the real Philly," HARDY said of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Married since 2021, HARDY believes one of the reasons why their marriage works is that they have good communication. “She is so passionate about so many things, and she's just a very cerebrally emotional... She feels so much, and it makes for such a great partner and a foundation for somebody that just has so much passion.”