This Day in Country History: February 18

February 18 is a significant day in country music history. This day has seen everything from epic country performances to several hits making it to the top of the charts. Buck Owens achieved a No. 1 hit with "Where Do the Good Times Go." Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown had chart success with their duet "Thank God."

Here are some other noteworthy events from February 18.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some key hits from Feb. 18 in country music history:

1967: Buck Owens' song "Where Does the Good Times Go" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, where it stayed for four weeks.

Buck Owens' song "Where Does the Good Times Go" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, where it stayed for four weeks. 2017: At the People's Choice Award, Blake Shelton won Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist, and Favorite Album for If I'm Honest. Carrie Underwood took home Favorite Female Country Artist, and Florida Georgia Line won Favorite Country Group.

2018: Ray Stevens opened his new Nashville venue, CabaRay, on January 18. This mixed-venue showroom pays homage to some of Nashville's influential singers and producers, and is also a 500-seat dinner and 200-seat cocktail spot.

2023: Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown reached No. 1 on country radio and the Billboard Country Airplay chart with "Thank God" from the album Different Man. This was Katelyn's first and Kane's ninth chart-topper.

Cultural Milestones

Here are some significant moments and milestones from this date in country music history:

1914: Songwriter Julius Frank Anthony Kuczynski, known as Pee Wee King, was born. He's remembered for cowriting "Tennessee Waltz," which became the unofficial state song in 1965.

1952: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Juice Newton was born. She has received five Grammy Award nominations over her career and reached No. 1 with her single "The Sweetest Thing (I've Ever Known)."

1954: George Jones released "No Money in This Deal" on Starday Records — one of more than 900 singles he would go on to record during his career.

1975: Songwriter and musician Trevor Rosen from the band Old Dominion was born. The band reached No. 1 with "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" and "Written in the Sand."

1977: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Sean Watkins was born. His band Nickel Creek released seven albums and won a Grammy for "This Side," which Watkins reportedly keeps on top of his toilet at home.

2020: Lindsay Eli and Neal McCoy were part of the 50th edition of the West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction. This benefit was held at the Abilene Convention Center with live music and auction items, and proceeds from this event went to help support the West Texas Rehab's mission to help people with addiction issues, regardless of their financial situation.

2023: Songwriter Liz Rose, who wrote hits like "Girl Crush" performed by Little Big Town and "You Belong With Me" by Taylor Swift, was nominated to be into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame on January 18. Additional artists nominated included Jeff Lynne, Sade, Snoop Dogg, and Gloria Estefan.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There have been memorable country performances on February 18 throughout history, and there are sure to be more this year:

1966: Brian Wilson from The Beach Boys continued recording the band's popular song "Good Vibrations." The recording started on Feb. 17 and would continue through Sept. 21.

1988: After nearly 14 years, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner perform together for an episode of Dolly! at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House.

2013: The legendary George Strait began his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour on January 18 at United Spirit Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Martina McBride was his special guest on this 21-stop tour.

2018: Midland's single "Drinking Problem" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on January 18. In addition, the RIAA gave Russell Dickerson's "Yours" a Platinum certification on this day.

2025: The Opry 100 featured Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Pam Tillis, and Redferrin at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new record label signing and a new baby were industry changes for February 18.

2014: Blaster Records announced they were signing the duo Montgomery Gentry. The duo is known for their hit song "If You Ever Stop Loving Me." Sadly, Troy Gentry died on September 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash.

2023: The "Dirt on My Boots" singer Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, welcomed a baby girl, Presley Fawn Pardi, on this day. Presley was the couple's first child together.