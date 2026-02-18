Luke Grimes Announces Second Album ‘Redbird’ With GRAMMY-Winning Producer Dave Cobb

Luke Grimes will release his sophomore album, Redbird, on Apr. 3, marking a deeply personal chapter in his growing country music career. GRAMMY-winning Dave Cobb produced the 10-track project and features writing credits from Grimes alongside Jessie Jo Dillon, Natalie Hemby, Nick Walsh, and Wolf Mahler. Grimes co-wrote much of the material and contributed acoustic guitar, percussion, and drums, shaping an album rooted in traditional country with a modern, intimate perspective.

“Making Redbird was a cathartic experience in many ways,” says Grimes. “Sometimes the highs and lows of life are too much to express with words, so song becomes necessary. As deeply personal as it is, the themes are simple and universal: love, loss, and learning along the way.”

Redbird reflects a more personal and authentic musical approach, prioritizing honesty over the guarded mystery often associated with his on-screen persona. The track list includes "High Rise Jeans," "Come Home," "Love You Now," "Hummingbird," "Drink Drink Drink," "Love Me That Way," "I'm Not Gonna Leave You," "Without You," "Haunted," and "A Little More Time." These songs feature a confessional style grounded in real-life experiences and emotions that everyone can relate to.

"Love You Now" is an alternative country song written in a very honest, pure way, keeping the basic Grimes sound while offering a more uplifting feel.

Redbird follows his 2024 self-titled debut, which included "No Horse to Ride" and "What Angels Do." Grimes has amassed more than 200 million global streams, fueled in part by the breakout success of "No Horse to Ride."