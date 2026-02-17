Miranda Lambert Covers ‘Choosin’ Texas’ at Daytona 500

Before the race started at the 2026 Daytona 500 on Saturday, February 15, Miranda Lambert delivered a pre-race performance that had fans forgetting for a moment they were at NASCAR and not in Nashville.

Miranda Lambert at NASCAR’s Biggest Party

The Texan native was tapped to headline the pre-race concert at the historic Daytona International Speedway. Her set, which was described as “short and sweet,” included some of her hits like “Kerosene” and, of course, “Fastest Girl in Town.”

But what stole the show was her unexpected performance of “Choosin’ Texas.”

Why This Cover Was a Big Deal

“Choosin’ Texas” isn’t just another song; it’s a history-making hit. Released by Ella Langley, Lambert, Luke Dick, Joybeth Taylor, and Langley co-wrote the hit. It has dominated the charts and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts, a rare achievement. This feat was achieved by only three artists before her: Shaboozey for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen for “I Had Some Help,” and Wallen again for “Last Night.”