Luke Bryan Gets “Arrested” on ‘American Idol’

On the last night of auditions for "American Idol," Julia Sienna added some laughs by playfully handcuffing Luke Bryan. She joked about him being a tough judge. His stern feedback had grabbed the attention of contestants, including Sienna, a young special officer who decided to lighten the atmosphere with a pretend arrest.

She jokingly charged him with code violations for too many rejections, saying, "Unfortunately, that is a violation of code Idol 26." When Bryan requested to be freed, she kept the joke going, responding, "It depends if you give me a yes or no."

Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie enjoyed the act. Richie thought Bryan had "absolutely lost it," while Underwood fondly called him a "grumpy old man." Bryan’s style included remarks like "very 15 years old" and "ain't all the time great," which didn't make him very popular.

Bryan defended his approach, explaining, “I’m trying to make these kids nervous and understand that it’s tough out there.” After the playful arrest, he praised Sienna’s performance of Connie Talbot’s “I Would,” saying he "loved" it.

Carrie Underwood was full of praise for Sienna, admiring her strength and range, and said, "I feel like you are such a fantastic representation of every woman." Richie praised Sienna’s natural talent.

The judges, including Bryan, sent Sienna through to Hollywood Week with a unanimous yes. As a lighthearted ending, Underwood declared, "release the prisoner," and Bryan welcomed her back warmly.

Sienna later joked that she hoped this fun moment might encourage Bryan to be more positive in the future. "American Idol" airs on ABC on Mondays, offering viewers a close-up look at the drama and excitement.

In past seasons, Bryan hasn’t held back from giving straightforward feedback. Last year, he advised one contestant, Evan Honer, to "stick to diving," though Honer eventually succeeded in music.