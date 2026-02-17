Listen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Dierks Bentley At Strawberry Festival

The Festivities at the Strawberry Festival kicks off on February 26th through March 8th, 2026 in Plant City, Florida. Each spring, the Florida Strawberry Festival® rolls out the red carpet to welcome visitors from throughout the Sunshine State and the world. Guests come from near and far to enjoy exhibits of agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture, and crafts. The fabric of American life is woven into the Festival through social events, contests, youth developmental programs, top-name entertainment, and parades with glorious floats and high-stepping marching bands.