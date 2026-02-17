Listen To Win 4 Packs Of Tickets To The Bay Area Renaissance Festival

The Bay Area Renaissance Festival returns for its 48th Anniversary. Open weekends from February 14th until March 29th.

Step into a world of enchantment and adventure. The festival features seven themed weekends celebrating history, fantasy and faun through live armored jousting, food fit for royalty and immersive experiences.

From Swashbuckling pirate escapades to lively Scottish celebration, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival offers something for everyone. Guests can explore a 16th-century European village with 15 stages of live performances, more than 100 artisan vendors and interactive historical experiences throughout the grounds.

Great family fun!

