Dewey Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Dewey is out Mutt Monday dog this week and he is ready to be adopted. Meet Dewey, a sweet and playful boy who’s ready to brighten your days! He loves nothing more than spending time outside, chasing his toys and enjoying the fresh air. His joyful spirit and affectionate nature make him a loyal companion and great friend. With Dewey by your side, every morning will start fresh—and maybe even a little “dewy”! He's looking for an adventurous and loving friend to share his life with. Could that be you?

Dewey is a 56 pound, 1 year old Shepherd mix. Due to his breed, adopters must own their home.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Dewey this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.