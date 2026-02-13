Tim McGraw Credits Faith Hill for Saving Career and Life Amidst Struggles

In a recent interview, Tim McGraw credited Faith Hill with saving both his life and his career, reflecting on the excesses that followed his early success and the stabilizing force she became after their 1996 marriage. The couple met in 1994, began dating in 1996, and will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary later in 2026. McGraw has been sober since 2008 after recognizing his alcohol problem.

“I was running hard back in the day. I was drinking a lot,” McGraw said. “That didn't stop after we got married, but she beat it out of me after a while. I was just doing everything.”

“I was a kid in a candy store, especially after I got successful,” he continued. “I never had any money before, never been around any of that stuff before. And then all of a sudden, it became a tool that was useful till it wasn't.”

“I knew that I was at a point where I needed to slow down,” he admitted. “… I didn't want to lose her. She's just magic. She's magic. Not just her singing and her looks and all that. That's all a bonus, but as a person, she's just magic. She just lights up a room, and she lit me up and still does.”

“I certainly wouldn't have the career that I've had had I not met her. I certainly wouldn't have lasted as long,” he said. “I would have burned out really quickly, I think, especially if I had lost her after I found her. If I had lost her because of not sort of bringing myself around a little bit, then I definitely would have been in a downward spiral.”

“I realized I had a bottle of whiskey in my hand at 7 in the morning. I had the bottle in my hand. I walked straight back to the bedroom and told her that I need help,” McGraw recalled. “She goes, ‘All right, let's do it. I'm with you.'”