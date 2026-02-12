Jelly Roll to Release Bunnie Xo Tribute Song ‘Thorns’ Tonight, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll is adding another love song to his roster, just in time for Valentine's Day 2026, and fans are excited. His brand-new single "Thorns," a tribute to his wife and podcaster, Bunnie Xo, will drop at midnight tonight (February 12). Jelly teased the song last month in an Instagram post for Bunnie's birthday extending his appreciation for all she has done for him, while also showcasing his vulnerability and heartfelt songwriting.

Appreciation for Bunnie

In the teaser post, Jelly shared a video of himself and Bunnie sitting together in what looks like the track’s music video shoot. In the caption, the country-rock rapper wrote, “Today we celebrate you, baby... A woman who spends her entire life celebrating everyone else. A woman who spends her every day encouraging and inspiring... A woman who stands up for and speaks for what’s right, even when it’s unpopular... A woman who is fearless... A woman who is bold... today we celebrate a woman that lifts other women up.”

He also shared that meeting Bunnie was “arguably the most life-changing moment I ever had.” Jelly went on to thank his wife for everything she has done for him and their family, and how she is the “single human that turns this house into a home.”

'Thorns' Drops Tonight