This Day in Country History: February 11

Female country music artists had major milestones on Feb. 11. The Dixie Chicks and Carrie Underwood took home several GRAMMY Awards, and Columbia Records released Beyoncé's groundbreaking songs from her Cowboy Carter album on Feb. 11. Whitney Houston died on this day in 2012, and Darius Rucker received an honor on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Highlights of the 2007 GRAMMYS and Beyoncé's hit songs from Cowboy Carter were milestones for Feb. 11.

The Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, took home Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal for "Not Ready to Make Nice" at the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards. They also won Album of the Year for Taking the Long Way. Carrie Underwood won Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Jesus, Take the Wheel." 2024: Columbia Records released Beyoncé's country songs "Texas Hold Em" and "16 Carriages" on this date. These songs are from Beyonce's first country album, Cowboy Carter, which won Best Album of the Year and Best Country Album of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards in 2025.

Cultural Milestones

Honors and a benefit show were cultural milestones for Feb. 11.

Darius Rucker received the NGCOA Award of Merit during the Association's Golf Business Conference in San Diego, California. This award was given to Rucker for his contribution to the game of golf through charitable donations and junior golf tournaments. 2019: Trace Adkins, Morgan Evans, Runaway June, Charles Esten, and more performed a benefit concert called Borderline Strong. Proceeds from this benefit, which was held at The Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California, went to the victims of a mass shooting at the Borderline Country Club in Thousand Oaks.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable recordings and shows for this day included:

2011: Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley recorded their song "Remind Me" on this day. The two have been best friends for years, and this was the first time they recorded a duet together.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The world mourned the deaths of Whitney Houston and Kim Williams on this day.

2012: Whitney Houston, known for singing "I Will Always Love You," written by and originally recorded by Dolly Parton, died on this day. Houston was slated to attend the pre-GRAMMY Award party in Los Angeles when she was found dead in her hotel room.