Post Malone Slams Bud Light for $14 a Bottle During His Super Bowl Show

Post Malone made headlines this past weekend, not only because of his Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies show, but also for publicly calling out Bud Light for charging $14 a bottle at the event.

Posty Stands Up for Fans

It’s ironic that Posty’s show was free. Bud Light sponsored the event held at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture ahead of Super Bowl LX festivities. However, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that a fan told Posty about the $14 a bottle of beer sold at the event.

While on the stage, he called out fellow Dallas Cowboys fans. “I know everyone in this room is pretty heartbroken because the Dallas Cowboys will not be playing,” Malone says. “Raise your hands if you’re a Dallas Cowboys fan. Y’all get free beers the rest of the night.”

Fans clapped and cheered, assuming Posty was just sympathizing with them. But when he realized Bud Light wasn’t offering free drinks and was actually charging double the usual price, he didn’t take it lightly.

Post Malone: “Absolutely Unacceptable”

Posty informed the fans: “I had had some young man over on this side tell me that the beers were not free. $14 for a beer? … That’s absolutely unacceptable at a Bud Light show. Ladies and gentlemen, I will cover half of the tab for the entire night. So, therefore, beers will only be $7.”

He lowered it even more a little later: “Actually, beers are $5, and I’ll cover the rest.” Then joked that for Cowboys fans, beer is just $3.