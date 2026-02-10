Vince Gill Celebrates 50 Years in Music With Monthly EP Series

Vince Gill will celebrate 50 years in the country music business with a year-long creative celebration, 50 Years From Home, featuring a monthly EP series in which he has recorded new songs drawn from his extensive catalog. Each EP is thoughtfully sequenced, with Brown's Diner Bar concluding with his 1990 hit “When I Call Your Name,” reinforcing the connection between Gill's early work and his current creative chapter.

The monthly EP series, released on MCA, includes Brown's Diner Bar along with earlier installments, I Gave You Everything I Had, and Secondhand Smoke. This project demonstrates respect for Gill's legacy while forging new collaborations to celebrate and continue artistic exploration.

"The fact that I'm 68 and don't know how many more chances I'm going to get to be creative… it's just me trying to be creative as long as I can and as much as I can, because I know I don't have as much time left at this point that I have had up 'til now," Gill says. "So it matters, and it's so much deeper, and it matters so much more."

Collaborations across the EPs include new songs such as "This Lonesome Old Cowboy" with Wade Bowen, "Nobody Knows" with Waylon Payne, and "I'm Selling All My Memories" with ERNEST and Jake Worthington, highlighting Gill's expanding creative connections within the country-music community.

"I've written a couple of songs with ERNEST, and this is the only song I've written with Jake, but in the middle of it, he goes, 'You guys know how to write the real stuff.' And he's completely drawn to the old-school stuff that I've lived my whole life in," Gill says. It was flattering, and I loved the way he sings, loved everything about him. And ERNEST is a huge lover of country music."

The title track, "Brown's Diner Bar," honors Nashville's Brown's Diner, recounting memories and local lore about Momma Daphne, Hal Ketchum, and John Prine. Looking ahead, Gill plans to continue releasing EPs spanning diverse styles, including an uptempo guitar-driven collaboration with Lainey Wilson, a traditional country record, and potential duet projects with Marty Stuart.

Last year, Gill signed a lifetime contract with longtime label MCA. "I think that loyalty goes both ways," he says of the deal. "You have to be loyal to get treated with that spirit. I think I've been loyal to them and they've been loyal to me, and it just made perfect sense."