Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: February 13 – February 15

Valentine's weekend around Tampa Bay blends community spirit, visual wonder, and big-name comedy. Highlights include the hometown pride of St. Pete's LOCALTOPIA, the glowing spectacle of the Lunar Lantern Festival – Massive Lantern Release, and sharp, no-holds-barred laughs from Kathy Griffin on her New Face, New Tour. Together, they offer a mix of feel-good celebration, magical moments, and fearless humor.

St. Pete's LOCALTOPIA

What: Celebration of all things local

Celebration of all things local When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N., St. Petersburg

Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N., St. Petersburg Cost: Free

St. Pete's Localtopia is a vibrant celebration of everything local, showcasing independent businesses, artists, makers, musicians, and food vendors in one high-energy community festival. The festival is intended to showcase creativity and entrepreneurship and to express the St. Petersburg character through live music, unique retail, local food, and hands-on experiences.

Lunar Lantern Festival – Massive Lantern Release

What: A glowing release of hope and wonder

A glowing release of hope and wonder When: Saturday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. Where: Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City

Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City Cost: Tickets start at $15

The Lunar Lantern Festival – Massive Lantern Release is a magical outdoor celebration blending culture, community, and spectacle. Participants send hundreds or thousands of glowing sky lanterns aloft in a shared moment of hope, love, and new beginnings, while enjoying live music, performances, traditional Asian entertainment, and a lively market of food and vendors.

KATHY GRIFFIN: New Face, New Tour

What: Comedian Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin When: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: Ferguson Hall, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa

Ferguson Hall, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $61.40

Kathy Griffin brings her signature brand of sharp, unfiltered humor to the stage in a comedy performance that blends observational wit with fearless commentary on pop culture, celebrity life, and everyday absurdities. A celebrated stand-up veteran with multiple Emmy Awards and a long history of hit TV specials, Griffin is known for making audiences laugh with her candid storytelling, quick wit, and unapologetic style, which keep crowds engaged and entertained.

Other Events

From high-adrenaline water-based competition to luxury motors on display and intimate live music by candlelight, this trio of events in and around Tampa showcases Florida's flair for spectacle and style. Whether drawn to precision sailing, automotive excellence, or immersive classical ambiance, the weekend delivers standout experiences with distinct personalities.

Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta - St. Petersburg : Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, with races starting at various times throughout each day, at St. Petersburg Yacht Club, 11 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

: Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, with races starting at various times throughout each day, at St. Petersburg Yacht Club, 11 Central Ave., St. Petersburg Festivals of Speed St. Petersburg : Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

: Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. at Centro Asturiano de Tampa, 1913 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

More To Explore Next Week

Weeknights in Tampa take on a little extra sparkle with a mix built for after-hours escapes. From laid-back daytime magic rolling into sharp stand-up, iconic pop energy from Boy George & Culture Club, and a sweet hit of family-friendly theater, it's the kind of lineup that turns ordinary evenings into something worth circling on the calendar.