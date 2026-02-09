Zach Bryan Replaces Luke Combs at Madden Bowl as Wife Expects Third Child

Luke Combs has withdrawn from headlining EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl, citing family priorities, and has encouraged fans to enjoy the event despite his exit. Combs shared a brief statement with fans, promising that family comes before anything else in his life. “So sorry to miss y'all at Madden Bowl, but family always comes first. Have a great time.”

Zach Bryan has stepped in as the new headliner, and the update has been framed as an amusing lineup change that underscores Madden Bowl's blend of music, sports, and pop culture, while adding an extra layer of intrigue to Super Bowl week programming.

Combs' connection to the event has long been rooted in football fandom and gaming culture. “Panthers football has been a staple in my life since I was a kid, so playing Madden has been something I've always done — still do to this day on tour,” Combs previously stated. “Getting the invite from EA SPORTS to be a part of the Madden Bowl at the biggest football game in the world — the Super Bowl, was a no-brainer. I can't wait, and I'm still holding out hope my Panthers will be there too.”

The Madden Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, serving as a major lead-in to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara a few days later. EA Sports has positioned the event as a convergence of football, gaming, and live music during the league's biggest week.

“With Super Bowl LX in the backyard of our global headquarters, this year truly feels like a home game for us,” John Reseburg, VP of Marketing, Partnerships and Communications for EA Sports, previously said in a statement. “This will be our biggest presence ever, and EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl is at the center of it, a celebration of the fans, athletes, creators, and music shaping the culture of football. We're going to bring an incredible show to the Bay, and share that energy with football fans everywhere.”

Bryan's addition also revives attention around his public feud with Gavin Adcock, which has included controversial remarks to fans, a tense fence-jump moment at Born & Raised Fest, confrontations at other festivals, and ongoing online exchanges about AI in country music. The controversy has fans buzzing on social media with humor and anticipation about potential interactions at the event, adding intrigue beyond the on-stage performances and gaming showdown.