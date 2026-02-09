Listen To Win A QYK’s Darlin Valentine

This week, your Morning Krewe is helping you get ready for Valentine's Day! Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Benchmark International Arena on February 13, 2026. One lucky winner will qualify for the grand prize of a $500 International Diamond Center gift certificate and a $100 visa gift card.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 2/9-2/13/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/9-2/13/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Qualifying Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- How Many Grand Prize Winner Being selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts @ Benchmark International Arena 2.13.26
- Prize Value: $50
- What is The Grand Prize: $500.00 Gift Certificate to International Diamond Center Plus a $100 Visa Gift Card
- Who Is Providing the Prize: Live Nation, Beasley Media