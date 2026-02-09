Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Florida Strawberry Festival To See Brantley Gilbert

Listen to 99.5 QYK All week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Brantley Gilbert at the Strawberry Festival. The Festivities at the Strawberry Festival…

smckenzie

Listen to 99.5 QYK All week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Brantley Gilbert at the Strawberry Festival.

The Festivities at the Strawberry Festival kicks off on February 26th through March 8th, 2026 in Plant City, Florida. Each spring, the Florida Strawberry Festival® rolls out the red carpet to welcome visitors from throughout the Sunshine State and the world. Guests come from near and far to enjoy exhibits of agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture, and crafts. The fabric of American life is woven into the Festival through social events, contests, youth developmental programs, top-name entertainment, and parades with glorious floats and high-stepping marching bands. 

MORE INFO

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest:2/9-2/13/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/9-2/13/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Florida Strawberry Festival to see Brantley Gilber
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Florida Strawberry Festival

Strawberry Fest
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Travis Tritt
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Travis Trittsmckenzie
Listen To Win A QYK’s Darlin Valentine
ContestsListen To Win A QYK’s Darlin Valentinesmckenzie
Listen For Your Chance To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Mardi Gras
ContestsListen For Your Chance To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Mardi Grassmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect