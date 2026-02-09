Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Florida Strawberry Festival To See Brantley Gilbert

Listen to 99.5 QYK All week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Brantley Gilbert at the Strawberry Festival.
The Festivities at the Strawberry Festival kicks off on February 26th through March 8th, 2026 in Plant City, Florida. Each spring, the Florida Strawberry Festival® rolls out the red carpet to welcome visitors from throughout the Sunshine State and the world. Guests come from near and far to enjoy exhibits of agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture, and crafts. The fabric of American life is woven into the Festival through social events, contests, youth developmental programs, top-name entertainment, and parades with glorious floats and high-stepping marching bands.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest:2/9-2/13/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/9-2/13/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Florida Strawberry Festival to see Brantley Gilber
- Prize Value: $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Florida Strawberry Festival