Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and More to be Inducted in Musicians Hall of Fame

The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum just announced its 2026 class of inductees, and the lineup of country music legends being honored is nothing short of iconic. Leading the class are two legends beloved by country music fans.

Dolly Parton and Keith Urban Join a Legendary Lineup

The full 2026 inductees include:

Dolly Parton - country icon, songwriter, and national treasure

- country icon, songwriter, and national treasure Keith Urban - Grammy‑winning singer‑songwriter

- Grammy‑winning singer‑songwriter Dann Huff - record producer, songwriter, and session guitarist

- record producer, songwriter, and session guitarist George Thorogood & The Destroyers - blues‑rock and boogie-rock experts

- blues‑rock and boogie-rock experts John Boylan - influential producer and musician

- influential producer and musician Leland Sklar - legendary session bassist

- legendary session bassist Michael McDonald - singer, songwriter, keyboardist

- singer, songwriter, keyboardist Nicky Hopkins (posthumous) - session pianist who played with The Rolling Stones, The Who, and more

What This Induction Means

Being inducted into the Musicians' Hall of Fame is a unique honor. Each year’s class inducts an eclectic mix of singers, songwriters, musicians, producers, engineers, and other creatives from country and rock to pop and blues, and other genres.

The Co-Founder and CEO of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, Linda Chambers, shares, “The Musicians Hall of Fame has inducted over 170 musicians, producers, engineers and industry icons. Each new class of inductees reminds us why we do what we do-preserving and celebrating the legacy of the musicians who bring songs to life.”

She added, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these legendary artists into the Musicians Hall of Fame.”