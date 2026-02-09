Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and More to be Inducted in Musicians Hall of Fame
The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum just announced its 2026 class of inductees, and the lineup of country music legends being honored is nothing short of iconic. Leading the class are two legends beloved by country music fans.
Dolly Parton and Keith Urban Join a Legendary Lineup
The full 2026 inductees include:
- Dolly Parton - country icon, songwriter, and national treasure
- Keith Urban - Grammy‑winning singer‑songwriter
- Dann Huff - record producer, songwriter, and session guitarist
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers - blues‑rock and boogie-rock experts
- John Boylan - influential producer and musician
- Leland Sklar - legendary session bassist
- Michael McDonald - singer, songwriter, keyboardist
- Nicky Hopkins (posthumous) - session pianist who played with The Rolling Stones, The Who, and more
What This Induction Means
Being inducted into the Musicians' Hall of Fame is a unique honor. Each year’s class inducts an eclectic mix of singers, songwriters, musicians, producers, engineers, and other creatives from country and rock to pop and blues, and other genres.
The Co-Founder and CEO of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, Linda Chambers, shares, “The Musicians Hall of Fame has inducted over 170 musicians, producers, engineers and industry icons. Each new class of inductees reminds us why we do what we do-preserving and celebrating the legacy of the musicians who bring songs to life.”
She added, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these legendary artists into the Musicians Hall of Fame.”
The ceremony is scheduled for April 28 at the Fisher Center for Performing Arts. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale Tuesday, February 10.