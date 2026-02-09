Carly Pearce Knows Exactly Who She’s Working With Next, But Hasn’t Revealed Just Yet

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has collaborated with the who’s who in the music industry, including Ashley McBryde for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" for which they won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Patty Loveless for “Dear Miss Loretta,” a tribute to Loretta Lynn, and Lee Brice for “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Still, she has a list of those she wants to work with, and hinted at a collab with a big artist.

Her Next Collaboration

Pearce recently revealed her dream collaborations, saying “Chris was my top dream, like period, so it’s been kind of crazy for me to think about... But I would say a few people – I love Lee Ann Womack, I love Alison Krauss and Union Station, I love Cody Johnson, I love Brothers Osborne. So yeah, there’s definitely other people. I just, I love great voices.”

She also admitted that she’s already got something in the works “with one of the biggest artists in our format and also one of my childhood heroes.”

Upcoming Album?

Fans may not need to wait long to find out who Pearce’s next duet partner is. No official announcement about an album has come yet, but with the release of singles “Dream Come True” and “Church Girl,” we know she's busy working on a new project.