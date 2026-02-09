Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Carly Pearce Knows Exactly Who She’s Working With Next, But Hasn’t Revealed Just Yet

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has collaborated with the who’s who in the music industry, including Ashley McBryde for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” for which they won the Grammy Award for…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Carly Pearce performs onstage during the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has collaborated with the who’s who in the music industry, including Ashley McBryde for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" for which they won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Patty Loveless for “Dear Miss Loretta,” a tribute to Loretta Lynn, and Lee Brice for “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”  

Still, she has a list of those she wants to work with, and hinted at a collab with a big artist.

Her Next Collaboration  

Pearce recently revealed her dream collaborations, saying “Chris was my top dream, like period, so it’s been kind of crazy for me to think about... But I would say a few people – I love Lee Ann Womack, I love Alison Krauss and Union Station, I love Cody Johnson, I love Brothers Osborne. So yeah, there’s definitely other people. I just, I love great voices.”  

She also admitted that she’s already got something in the works “with one of the biggest artists in our format and also one of my childhood heroes.”  

Upcoming Album?

Fans may not need to wait long to find out who Pearce’s next duet partner is. No official announcement about an album has come yet, but with the release of singles “Dream Come True” and “Church Girl,” we know she's busy working on a new project.   

The Kentucky native stated in previous interviews that her upcoming album will feature some of her most personal songs yet. “It’s been a decade since ‘Every Little Thing’ came out. And [I’m] just kind of reevaluating, ‘okay, what do I want the next 10 years to look like? And what is success to me?’ Because I’ve had all these big on-paper things. Did it change the way that I felt about myself? No. So that means I got to do some work.”  

Carly Pearce
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Josh Turner performs at the Ryman Auditorium on January 30, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCountry Music Cruise Raises Nearly $58,000 for Hall of Fame Through Guitar AuctionJennifer Eggleston
Randy Travis appears during "A Heroes &amp; Friends Tribute To Randy Travis" at Propst Arena in Von Braun Center on October 24, 2023 in Huntsville, Alabama.
MusicRandy Travis Set To Appear on Country Cruising 7th Anniversary VoyageJennifer Eggleston
Maren Morris performs during Sam Hunt 15 In A 30 Tour
MusicThis Day in Country History: February 12Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect