Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Shane Profitt Humbled and Grateful to Tour with Luke Bryan on His 2026 ‘Word on the Street Tour’

The year has barely begun, but for Shane Profitt, 2026 is already shaping up to be one he’ll never forget. The 26-year-old rising country singer recently shared how “humbled and grateful” he…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Shane Proffit performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel
Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images

The year has barely begun, but for Shane Profitt, 2026 is already shaping up to be one he’ll never forget. The 26-year-old rising country singer recently shared how “humbled and grateful” he is to be joining Luke Bryan on his Word on the Street Tour as one of his special guests.  

Profitt, who debuted in 2022, also revealed the heartwarming moment of meeting Bryan at a gas station when he was just 20 years old, and now joining him on stage as one of his openers.  

Shane Profitt Joins Luke Bryan on Tour  

In a TikTok video, Profitt recalled the full-circle moment of meeting Bryan when he was making $13 per hour as a grass cutter. “I’m truly humbled and grateful to tour with Mr. Luke Bryan. From a gas station to the stage. Doesn’t even feel real,” the Tennessee native said.   

When he got the call inviting him to join Bryan on the tour, he saw his picture again from his chance encounter with the American Idol judge many years ago. He reflected on how much his life has changed since then. “If you’d have told 20-year-old me that I would one day get to open up on Luke Bryan’s tour, I would’ve called you a liar,” he said. "I can't thank you enough for everything. This is crazy. I’m so blessed. I know that this is going to be a hell of a year. Thank you, Luke. This is insane. It’s going to be fun.”  

Profitt added, “I’m so blessed and it’s all because of y’all and the good Lord, and I don’t ever want you to think that I take it for granted because I don’t. I appreciate y’all.”  

Loading TikTok...

Tour Dates  

If you’re hoping to catch Profitt opening for Bryan, you can find the full list of tour dates and venues below. 

  • June 11: Fort Worth, TX 
  • June 12: Lubbock, TX 
  • June 13: Albuquerque, NM 

For tickets, click here

Luke BryanShane Profitt
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Dwight Yoakam performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's announcement of the major new exhibition Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock at the Troubadour on June 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, CA. The exhibition will open on September 30, 2022.
MusicDwight Yoakam Hosts Benefit Concert for Children’s Hospital Los AngelesJennifer Eggleston
Tyler Childers performs at Reel To Reel: They Called Us Outlaws at The GRAMMY Museum on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTyler Childers Earns First GRAMMY Award for ‘Bitin’ List’ at 68th Annual CeremonyJennifer Eggleston
MusicJelly Roll Calls for Country Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in NashvilleJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect