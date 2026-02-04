Shane Profitt Humbled and Grateful to Tour with Luke Bryan on His 2026 ‘Word on the Street Tour’

The year has barely begun, but for Shane Profitt, 2026 is already shaping up to be one he’ll never forget. The 26-year-old rising country singer recently shared how “humbled and grateful” he is to be joining Luke Bryan on his Word on the Street Tour as one of his special guests.

Profitt, who debuted in 2022, also revealed the heartwarming moment of meeting Bryan at a gas station when he was just 20 years old, and now joining him on stage as one of his openers.

Shane Profitt Joins Luke Bryan on Tour

In a TikTok video, Profitt recalled the full-circle moment of meeting Bryan when he was making $13 per hour as a grass cutter. “I’m truly humbled and grateful to tour with Mr. Luke Bryan. From a gas station to the stage. Doesn’t even feel real,” the Tennessee native said.

When he got the call inviting him to join Bryan on the tour, he saw his picture again from his chance encounter with the American Idol judge many years ago. He reflected on how much his life has changed since then. “If you’d have told 20-year-old me that I would one day get to open up on Luke Bryan’s tour, I would’ve called you a liar,” he said. "I can't thank you enough for everything. This is crazy. I’m so blessed. I know that this is going to be a hell of a year. Thank you, Luke. This is insane. It’s going to be fun.”

Profitt added, “I’m so blessed and it’s all because of y’all and the good Lord, and I don’t ever want you to think that I take it for granted because I don’t. I appreciate y’all.”

If you’re hoping to catch Profitt opening for Bryan, you can find the full list of tour dates and venues below.

June 11: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX June 12: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX June 13: Albuquerque, NM