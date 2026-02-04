Jelly Roll Calls for Country Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Nashville

Jelly Roll is publicly advocating for a country music–focused Super Bowl halftime show, framing the idea as both achievable and timely. He has suggested the concept could realistically come together within the next three to five years, aligning with broader conversations about genre representation during one of the NFL's most-watched moments.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jelly said, “We are getting a new stadium at Nashville and I have dream that they do a country music themed halftime show.” The "Save Me" crooner continued, “Maybe they just let me do a little 20 or 30 seconds in it.”

The proposal is closely tied to Nashville's growing role in NFL planning. A new enclosed stadium is under development to replace Nissan Stadium, with an expected opening in 2027. The venue has been positioned as a future Super Bowl contender, and its location in the heart of country music culture is being cited as a natural catalyst for a country-centric halftime performance.

"Wild Ones" singer told EW, “I want to see Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton. I would love to see some new garner come in, and that's my dream,” stated the 41-year-old rapper.

Beyond legacy artists, Jelly Roll has also pointed to contemporary stars such as Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Moroney as part of a broader, inclusive country showcase.