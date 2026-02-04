Chris Janson Shares Hunting, House Projects and Cheer-Dad Stories

Chris Janson called into the show this morning to share stories before his show at Jannus this Saturday. We got into all kinds of topics, as you usually do when you talk to Chris, He shared hunting, house projects and cheer-dad stories with us.

Janson told us he has had some time to re-set over the holidays and is ready for his tour and for the show in Tampa this Saturday at Jannus.

He considers Florida his second home as he and his family spent the majority of the holidays in our state. The plan is to do 50% of the year in Florida - and then 50% in Tennessee, with the goal of being a full time resident.

Hunting Season

If you didn't know, Janson loves to go hunting. He gave us details on his trip to Long Island, NY where he was hunting deer and duck. This was only a few days after he returned from hunting in Florida, again. He had to explain that Long Island is very rural and there is a ton of hunting there, even when he wasn't sure.

Chris admits he works his schedule around four things: First his wife Kelly, touring, cheerleading and hunting.

Being a Cheer-Dad

J.R. and Chris discussed what life is like being cheer-dads. His daughter, Georgia, is in cheer and from what Janson said, is very good. J.R. and Chris traded stories about being Cheer dads and their involvement and how much time they have to sacrifice for it. Chris loves supporting his daughter and her sports. He said that being a parent is tough, but it's also a big blessing and Chris said it continues to give him the motivation he needs.

House Projects

Kelly, Chris's wife, posted that they are building a house and we had to ask him about that. We found out the Janson's are building a home right next to their farm. They purchased their neighbors farm and are in the process of building the house on that property. Chris said it takes a lot of work and his time, as he does not recommend building a home.

Concert Details