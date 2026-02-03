Bunnie Xo Takes Fans on a ‘Stroll Down Memory Lane’ With Unseen Relationship Footage

If you have ever wondered what Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were like before the awards shows, sold out arenas, and viral TikToks, you are not alone. Fans ask all the time. And this week, Bunnie decided to give them exactly what they have been waiting for.

The podcast host, entrepreneur, and the unapologetic wife of Jelly Roll recently shared unseen footage from the early days of their relationship. She called it a trip down memory lane, giving followers a glimpse into a time when everything felt new, messy, and real. The clips showed a younger version of the couple, long before fame grew bigger and brighter.

Bunnie explained that people are always asking questions about their relationship together and are always wanting to see photos or videos. So she delivered. Instead of polished red carpet shots, she posted throwback moments that felt raw and personal.

From Memories to Memoir

The timing of the nostalgic post was no accident. Bunnie XO just announced her 2026 book tour in December 2025, in support of her upcoming memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic. While she has never been shy about sharing her life online, this project promises something even deeper.

In an Instagram post announcing the tour, which included a collage of moments from her life, she wrote:

"From the pages to the stages baby!

2/16- New York City

2/22- Nashville

2/25- Los Angeles

2/26- Las Vegas"

The message was clear. Her story is moving from the page to real-life stages across the country.

The memoir title alone hints at what readers can expect. Bunnie has built her brand on being honest and outspoken. But she has said this time she is exposing her most vulnerable self. That means fans may learn even more about the woman behind the microphone and the marriage that has grown in the public eye.

More Than Jelly Roll’s Wife

Jelly Roll is married to Bunnie XO, real name Alyssa DeFord, a beloved model, podcast host, and social media personality with over 8 million followers on TikTok and 1 million subscribers on YouTube as the self-described "Trailerpark Barbara Walters."

Born in 1980, Bunnie XO launched her podcast Dumb Blonde in 2019 which she chats with her guests from everywhere about everything and anything. Now celebrating many seasons of weekly episodes, she connects with musicians, influencers, and even clairvoyants. Her guest list has included Mod Son, JWoww, Priscilla Block, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Bam Margera, and Brantley Gilbert.

According to her IMDb bio, Bunnie XO has modeled for several magazines and appeared on Playboy TV. She has also appeared in several of Jelly Roll's music videos, including "Beautiful Disaster" and "All My Life," his collaboration with Falling in Reverse.

Together, they headline the YouTube series Meet the DeFords, where they share updates about their family and life in the entertainment industry. Bunnie also keeps fans updated on social media.

How It All Started

The unseen footage she recently shared hits differently when you know how their story began.

Jelly Roll met his wife Bunnie XO in 2015 while she was attending one of his concerts in Las Vegas at the Country Saloon. He later talked about that night during a December 2020 appearance on The Golden Hour. He explained that they first met backstage. At the time, Bunnie was in a relationship, so they stayed friends.

Later, when she became single, she reached out through mutual friends to reconnect, this time romantically.

"I'm not going to act like I shot my shot. [Bunnie XO] kind of shot hers," Jelly Roll told the comedy hosts at the time.

Back then, life looked very different. Jelly Roll has shared that he was living in a van at the time. He has credited Bunnie with helping him get back on his feet financially and supporting him as his music career slowly took off.

Their love story quickly moved from concerts to commitment. In August 2016, Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie XO onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas.

"We got married kind of randomly," Jelly Roll told the hosts.

After the proposal, they realized they had just enough time to make it to a courthouse before midnight. So they did. A spontaneous Vegas wedding sealed the deal.

They have been married ever since.

Still Choosing Each Other

In August 2023, seven years after they first said I do, the couple returned to the same Las Vegas chapel to renew their vows. Bunnie shared a video of the ceremony on Instagram, where both looked emotional and joyful.

"Luckiest girl alive," she captioned the post. "Tonite [sic] was such a dream."

That same mix of gratitude and grit is what fans are seeing again in her recent throwback clips. The early footage is not just cute content. It is proof of how far they have come.

Now, with a memoir on the way and a 2026 tour set to bring her story to cities across the country, Bunnie XO is once again inviting the public in. Only this time, it is not just about being Jelly Roll’s wife or a viral personality. It is about being Alyssa DeFord, fully stripped down and unapologetic.