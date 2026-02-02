Warren Zeiders Releases Documentary and Album from Hometown Show

The second part of the Return to the 717 documentary has dropped, spotlighting Warren Zeiders' first trip home in more than two years and culminating in a sold-out hometown concert. The new installment captures the emotional weight of returning to familiar ground while showcasing the scale of his growth as a live performer.

The documentary captures Zeiders' triumphant return to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for a headline performance at the GIANT Center. The sold-out show illustrates his continued career growth and lays the foundation for the second chapter of this project through the emotions it conveys.

The first part of Return to the 717 focused on Zeiders revisiting formative places from his upbringing, including his high school, lacrosse field, childhood hangouts, and his parents' ice cream shop. Together, the two installments trace his journey from local roots to national success while keeping his hometown at the core of the story.

Alongside the documentary release, Zeiders is preparing to drop a new live album, Live from the 717, scheduled for release this Friday. The album arrives just ahead of his first world tour, which will take him across the United States, Australia, and Europe this spring, marking a major milestone in his touring career.