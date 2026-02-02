Sephora Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Backstage Country
Our Mutt Monday dog this week in Sephora. Sephora is ready to make up your life in the best way possible. This energetic girl is always on the go and loves long walks where she can strut her stuff and soak up the world around her. She absolutely adores people and thrives on attention, affection, and being part of the action. With Sephora by your side, every day gets a little brighter, and a lot more fun. She’s the kind of companion who will add sparkle, love, and nonstop energy to your home. She is a 53 pound, 1 year old Cane Corso and Standard Poodle. mix. Due to her breed you must own your home to adopt her.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Sephora this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Sephora, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check her out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

