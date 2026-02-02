Backstage Country
Listen For Your Chance To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Mardi Gras

Big Easy, Big Thrills: Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Returns with All-New Cajun Flavors and 99.5 QYK has your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets. Experience…

Big Easy, Big Thrills: Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Returns with All-New Cajun Flavors and 99.5 QYK has your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets.

Experience the energy of Mardi Gras with lively street performances, colorful costumes, and a party atmosphere you won’t want to miss. From classic New Orleans eats like beignets and po’ boys to specialty cocktails and family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone — plus all your favorite Busch Gardens rides and attractions.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 2/2-2/6/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/2-2/6/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Busch Garden's Mardi Gras
  • Prize Value: : $656.79
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens

Busch Garden
smckenzieWriter
