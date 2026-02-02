Eric Church Cancels GRAMMY Award Performance Due to Illness

Eric Church canceled his scheduled performance at the GRAMMY Awards due to illness. His fans were disappointed, especially those looking forward to seeing him perform live during music’s biggest night. The announcement came ahead of the ceremony, with Church sharing the news on social media. While specific details about his condition were not disclosed, the singer-songwriter decided to skip the performance in the interest of his health.

Eric Church: “I’ve Tried Everything Possible to Be There in Person”

Church informed his fans about the disappointing news via Instagram. He wrote, “I’m so disappointed to miss the GRAMMY Awards tonight due to illness. I’ve tried everything possible to be there in person and unfortunately I just can’t do it. I wish best of luck to all the nominees and respect greatly what this honor means and stands for in the music community. “I’m gonna rest up and see everybody in Omaha next week.”

Church will be in Omaha, Nebraska, on February 5 for his Free the Machine Tour, which kicked off on January 22 at The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

Nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album