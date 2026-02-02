Backstage Country
Eric Church Cancels GRAMMY Award Performance Due to Illness

Yvette Dela Cruz
Eric Church speaks onstage at an Artist Interview during the CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Eric Church canceled his scheduled performance at the GRAMMY Awards due to illness. His fans were disappointed, especially those looking forward to seeing him perform live during music’s biggest night. The announcement came ahead of the ceremony, with Church sharing the news on social media. While specific details about his condition were not disclosed, the singer-songwriter decided to skip the performance in the interest of his health.  

Eric Church: “I’ve Tried Everything Possible to Be There in Person”  

Church informed his fans about the disappointing news via Instagram. He wrote, “I’m so disappointed to miss the GRAMMY Awards tonight due to illness. I’ve tried everything possible to be there in person and unfortunately I just can’t do it. I wish best of luck to all the nominees and respect greatly what this honor means and stands for in the music community. “I’m gonna rest up and see everybody in Omaha next week.”  

Church will be in Omaha, Nebraska, on February 5 for his Free the Machine Tourwhich kicked off on January 22 at The Anthem, Washington, D.C.  

Nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album  

Church wasn’t only scheduled to perform at the GRAMMY Awards, Sunday night. He was also one of the nominees for Best Contemporary Country Album for his eighth album, Evangeline Vs. The Machine as well as Kelsea Ballerini for Patterns, Tyler Childers for Snipe Hunter, Jelly Roll for Beautifully Broken, and Miranda Lambert for Postcards From Heaven. Jelly Roll won the category. 

Eric ChurchGrammy Awards
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
