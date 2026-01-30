Backstage Country
Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is coming to Mid-Floria Credit Union Amp on September 10, 2026, and QYK has your way in. Listen all weekend and text for your chance to experience Luke Bryan live in an unforgettable way!

From chart-topping hits to nonstop energy, this is your shot to be part of a night you’ll be talking about long after the last encore.

Born and raised in Leesburg, Georgia, Luke Bryan has become one of the most successful and beloved artists in modern country music. Known for his signature Southern charm and crowd-pleasing performances, Luke has delivered countless No. 1 hits, including fan favorites like “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” “Play It Again,” and “Drunk On You.”

Before taking the stage, Luke made his mark as a songwriter in Nashville, helping craft hits for other artists before launching his own chart-topping career. Today, he’s a multi-award-winning entertainer and a familiar face as a judge on American Idol, where his personality and passion for music shine just as brightly.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, a Luke Bryan show is more than a concert — it’s an experience.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/30-2/1/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/2/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to Luke Bryan at Kia Center on September 10, 26
  • Prize Value: $41.75
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Luke Bryan
smckenzieWriter
