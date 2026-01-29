Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: January 30-February 1

Is this going to be the biggest weekend in Tampa? This lineup blends bold tradition, big laughs, and community gatherings, and historic matches. Check out what's happening in Tampa this 2026 Gasparilla weekend:

Bert Kreischer – Permission To Party

What: Comedy show featuring Tampa native Bert Kreischer

Comedy show featuring Tampa native Bert Kreischer When: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at 7p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at 7p.m. Where: Benchmark International Arena

Benchmark International Arena Cost: Resale tickets can be found on Ticketmaster

Bert Kreischer’s career has evolved from Rolling Stone’s infamous “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the world—and a powerhouse entrepreneur, content creator and entertainment brand. Named by Forbes as “one of the best storytellers of his generation,” Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire

Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest

What: Pirate invasion, parade, and waterfront festivities

Pirate invasion, parade, and waterfront festivities When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Downtown Tampa, centered around Bayshore Boulevard

Downtown Tampa, centered around Bayshore Boulevard Cost: Invasion and parade are free; brunch and stage performances are ticketed separately

The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is a full day of pirate celebrations, combining lively waterfront pageantry with community fun. Centered around the legendary pirate invasion of Jose Gaspar and his crew of swashbucklers, the festival features the “invasion” flotilla, a spirited Parade of Pirates along Bayshore Boulevard, and live music and entertainment on multiple stages.

After Gasparilla Cleanup 2026

What: Cleanup efforts after Gasparilla parade

Cleanup efforts after Gasparilla parade When: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where: Downtown Tampa, centered around Bayshore Boulevard

Downtown Tampa, centered around Bayshore Boulevard Cost: Free but must RSVP

The pirates have come and gone — now it’s time to reclaim our bay! Join Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for our annual After Gasparilla Cleanup as we come together to clear litter and debris left behind after the festivities. Help us keep our city and waterways beautiful while celebrating the spirit of community pride! All supplies will be provided and free shirts on a first come first served basis.

2026 NHL Stadium Series

What: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins When: Sunday, Feb 1, 2026, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 1, 2026, at 9 p.m. Where: Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium on February 1, 2026, in the first-ever NHL outdoor game held in a football stadium in Florida. Part of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the matchup caps off a month-long celebration of hockey in the Sunshine State.

More To Explore This Week

Weeknights in Tampa keep the energy flowing with classic sounds, competitive thrills, and big-name comedy: