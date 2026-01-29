Ernest Plans 13-Song ‘Deep Blue’ Album With Island-Inspired Sound

A new album titled Deep Blue is on the way from Ernest, described as his shortest and most cohesive project yet, and a return to a traditional country foundation with a clear conceptual focus. The 13-song album is shaped by time spent in St. Thomas and draws from beachy, island-inspired energy while staying grounded in classic country storytelling.

"I'm excited. I mean, this album is different for me. Take it back to Flower Shops and then to Nashville, Tennessee, I definitely have stuck to the traditional country music sound, which I love and believe in for my own artistry, which kind of runs juxta to the stuff I write for other people," said Ernest in an interview.

The first single from Deep Blue, "Lorelei," is scheduled for release on Friday and serves as an early look at the album's direction. The release will be supported by teaser content and social media promotion. No official release date has been set; however, the project is expected to arrive in spring to complement the album's summer-ready themes.

Musically, Deep Blue blends traditional country with a lighter, coastal feel, framed as a mix of Flower Shops and Nashville but moving in a distinct new direction. Ernest has described the album as influenced by Alabama and Jimmy Buffett, spanning upbeat, beachy tracks, reflective and emotional songs, and moments centered on togetherness and good times.

"I think, in a world where there are so many songs on albums, because we write so many songs, I could have easily had a 30-song album, but it's like these 13, these are my horses. Let's roll," he said.

To support the album, Ernest will launch the Live From The South Tour across the U.S. The tour began on Jan. 21 in Denver and runs through Apr. 18 in Minneapolis, with the main stretch taking place from late January through April. Select dates will feature supporting artists Chandler Walters, Cody Lohden, and Rhys Rutherford.