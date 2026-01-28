This Day in Country History: January 28
One of the biggest highlights of Jan. 28 was the recording of "We Are the World" with stars from all genres. This recording happened in one night to raise money for African charities. A documentary of this recording, The Greatest Night in Pop, showcases the amazing work of these artists. The GRAMMYs and American Music Awards were held with lots of country music winners, and Thomas Rhett headlined a show on this day in 2018.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
There were loads of big winners at the American Music Awards and GRAMMY Awards held on Jan. 28, including:
- 1985: At the American Music Awards (AMA), Kenny Rogers' Eyes That See in the Dark won Favorite Country Album. Alabama took home Favorite Band/Duo/Group, Kenny Rogers won Favorite Country Male Artist, and Barbara Mandrell won Favorite Female Country Artist.
- 2018: The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards were held, and there were big winners on this night. Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for "Either Way," Little Big Town won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Better Man," and Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton's "Broken Halos" took home Best Country Song.
Cultural Milestones
Milestones that impacted culture on Jan. 27 included:
- 1985: At the AMAs, one of the music industry's biggest songs, "Island in the Stream," won Favorite Country Song. Interestingly, this song, performed by these two legendary country music stars, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, was written by the pop group the Bee Gees, creating a crossover hit appreciated by most music lovers.
- 1985: In one memorable night, the charity song "We Are the World" was recorded. Music stars from across genres, including the late Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings, came together to sing in unity to help raise funds for USA for Africa. Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, and Lionel Richie were the masterminds behind this monumental event.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Performances and record certifications for Jan. 28 included:
- 2016: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gave Florida Georgia Line's single "Stay" a 2x Platinum certification. In addition, Cole Swindell's "Let Me See Ya' Girl" received a Gold certification from the RIAA on this date.
- 2018: Thomas Rhett was the headliner for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational held. This thoroughbred horse race was held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.
Industry Changes and Challenges
A show cancellation and a divorce were industry changes for January 28.
- 2010: George Strait had to postpone shows in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlottesville, Virginia, due to bad weather. Reba McEntire and Lee Ann Womack were supposed to perform with Strait on these shows, which were rescheduled for early April 2010.
- 2020: Miley Cyrus's divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth was finalized. They were only married for 13 months before the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Touring for artists has its challenges, as George Strait experienced when he had to cancel shows due to severe weather, and Miley Cyrus divorced Liam Hemsworth on this day. "Islands in the Stream," which won a GRAMMY, is still one of the most beloved songs of all time.