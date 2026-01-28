Ella Langley Announces Second Album ‘Dandelion’

Ella Langley has finally revealed her second album, Dandelion. Co-produced alongside Miranda Lambert and Ben West, the 18-song project is scheduled for release on April 10. Fans need not wait that long for new music; the “Choosin’ Texas” hitmaker is dropping the title track on Friday.

Ella Langley: 'Welcome to ‘Dandelion’'

Langley posted a teaser trailer on her Instagram Tuesday. We see a video of Langley paying tribute to her hungover album before highlighting the new album’s name. The Alabama native narrated, “Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing and resilience. This next record to me has so much growth in it”.

She added, “I feel the most myself I've ever felt. I want you to dance, I want you to sing, I want you to be able to relate to these words in a way where you don't feel alone in your thoughts. I want you to not even worry about anything and daydream, and listen to these songs. I want you to enjoy them with your friends and family, and I've thought about this record every single day for the last year and a half. And I'm so excited to finally say, ‘Welcome to Dandelion’”.

Available for Pre-Order

Aside from the teaser, Langley also informed fans that the album is now available for pre-order. Dandelion is available on Signed Honeybee Colored Vinyl, Puffball White Colored Vinyl, or CD.