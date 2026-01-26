Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Maddie & Tae

Maddie & Tae will be at Jannus Lie on February 19th with their Love & Light Tour. Listen all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets
Maddie & Tae are a country music duo made up of Madison “Maddie” Marlow and Taylor “Tae” Dye. They burst onto the scene in 2014 with their breakout hit “Girl in a Country Song,” a bold, playful take on country stereotypes that quickly made them stand out. Known for tight harmonies, honest storytelling, and a mix of fun and heartfelt lyrics, the duo has released multiple acclaimed projects, including hits like “Die From a Broken Heart,” “Friends Don’t,” and “Woman You Got.” Maddie & Tae are celebrated for their authenticity, relatable songwriting, and strong connection with fans
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/26-1/30/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/26-1/30/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Maddie & Tae at Jannus Live on February 19, 2026
- Prize Value: $94
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Deuterman Productions