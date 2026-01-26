KC Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear Tour

One of country music’s most celebrated bands, Zac Brown Band, is bringing their signature blend of country, Southern rock, and soul-inspired sound to the stage at Benchmark International Arena on September 18, 2026, and QYK has your chance to win!
Known for chart-topping hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” “Colder Weather,” and “Keep Me in Mind,” Zac Brown Band delivers an unforgettable live show filled with incredible musicianship, crowd-favorite anthems, and good-time vibes.
Listen now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience one of the most electrifying live performances in country music.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/26-1/30/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/26-1/30/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear Tour Presented by Margaritaville at Sea”
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Messina Touring
