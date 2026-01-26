Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

KC Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear Tour

One of country music’s most celebrated bands, Zac Brown Band, is bringing their signature blend of country, Southern rock, and soul-inspired sound to the stage at Benchmark International Arena on…

smckenzie
Zac Brown Band

One of country music’s most celebrated bands, Zac Brown Band, is bringing their signature blend of country, Southern rock, and soul-inspired sound to the stage at Benchmark International Arena on September 18, 2026, and QYK has your chance to win!

Known for chart-topping hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” “Colder Weather,” and “Keep Me in Mind,” Zac Brown Band delivers an unforgettable live show filled with incredible musicianship, crowd-favorite anthems, and good-time vibes.

Listen now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience one of the most electrifying live performances in country music.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/26-1/30/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/26-1/30/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear Tour Presented by Margaritaville at Sea”
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Messina Touring

Zac Brown Band
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Florida Strawberry Festival To See Riley Green
ContestsListen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Florida Strawberry Festival To See Riley Greensmckenzie
Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Maddie & Tae
ContestsListen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Maddie & Taesmckenzie
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alivesmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect