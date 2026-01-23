Backstage Country
Jon Pardi Tops Country Radio Adds with Third Boots-Inspired Release

Jon Pardi performs on stage during the Stand Up To Cancer Telecast
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Jon Pardi clearly knows how to write a hit. His secret? Write a song about boots. He’s proven it not just once or twice; he’s done it three times with his latest single, “Boots Off,” climbing the country radio charts as one of the most added songs this week. Following in the footsteps of “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt On My Boots,” Pardi’s third boots-inspired song once again has listeners dancing.  

Jon Pardi Shares the Real-Life Inspiration for ‘Boots Off’  

It’s no surprise that Pardi’s wife, Summer, was the inspiration for the sexy song. With lyrics, “'Cause we drank our last drink, danced our last dance / There's a whole lot more than a pretty good chance / We'll be loving 'til the sun comes up / When my blue-jean baby starts to come undone / No, I can't get my boots off quick enough / No, I can't get my boots off quick enough,” it perfectly described how a night of dancing and drinking usually ends.  

Jon Pardi - Boots Off (Performance Video)

In an interview with his label, Pardi said, “’Boots Off’ is about, well, you know, kind of self-explanatory. But it’s out of fun night, you know, and it all kind of started when I had trouble getting my boots off, like after a show, you know, get a little sweaty, you got to get them off and you know, you got that sexy wife like Summer and you know, you’re getting ready.”  

He added, “Come home and you’re struggling to get your boots off, could be a problem. And that’s where this whole kind of funny, you know, can’t get my boots off quick enough to go for round two at the nighttime.”  

What’s Next for Him?  

After dropping his latest album, HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, the California-born singer is scheduled to appear in numerous shows across the U.S. and overseas. He is also set to perform at major music festivals.  

For Pardi’s complete schedule of live performances, visit his website here

Jon Pardi
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
