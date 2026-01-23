Gatlin Brothers to Celebrate 70 Years of Country Music with Star-Studded Ryman Auditorium Concert
The Gatlin Brothers will celebrate a rare milestone with a 70th Anniversary Tribute Concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Monday, Feb. 23. Larry, Steve, and Rudy Gatlin mark 70 years of making music together, a journey that began in 1955 and stands as one of the longest-running original lineups in country music history.
The celebration will feature a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup. Artists scheduled to perform include The Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich, Mae Estes, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, David Phelps, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Mark Wills, Red Steagall, T.G. Sheppard, and Kelly Lang.
Additional performers joining the evening include the Gaither Vocal Band, The Frontmen featuring Larry Stewart, Tim Rushlow, and Richie McDonald, Billy Dean, Dailey & Vincent, Deborah Allen, Carlene Carter, Riders in the Sky, Jason Crabb, Jamie O'Neal, with a special appearance by Ray Stevens.
Sixwire will serve as the backing band for the Gatlin Brothers, supporting performances of signature hits including “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You),” and “Broken Lady.” The evening will also include special appearances by Gary Sinise and Nancy Jones.
Larry Gatlin's career spans decades of influence in country and gospel music. His accomplishments include the GRAMMY-winning song “Broken Lady,” multiple ACM and CMA nominations and wins, and an extensive catalog of songwriting credits recorded by major artists. In 2019, Gatlin was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognizing his lasting impact as a writer and performer.
“Brother Steve, Brother Rudy, and I are grateful to God for the 70 years we have had making music together,” Larry explains. “We are thankful for our millions of fans all over the world and for the good folks in Nashville who helped us make the music. We're also grateful to the performers and friends who will be participating in our 70th Anniversary Celebration. Keep the faith.”