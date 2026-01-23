Gatlin Brothers to Celebrate 70 Years of Country Music with Star-Studded Ryman Auditorium Concert

The Gatlin Brothers will celebrate a rare milestone with a 70th Anniversary Tribute Concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Monday, Feb. 23. Larry, Steve, and Rudy Gatlin mark 70 years of making music together, a journey that began in 1955 and stands as one of the longest-running original lineups in country music history.

The celebration will feature a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup. Artists scheduled to perform include The Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich, Mae Estes, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, David Phelps, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Mark Wills, Red Steagall, T.G. Sheppard, and Kelly Lang.

Additional performers joining the evening include the Gaither Vocal Band, The Frontmen featuring Larry Stewart, Tim Rushlow, and Richie McDonald, Billy Dean, Dailey & Vincent, Deborah Allen, Carlene Carter, Riders in the Sky, Jason Crabb, Jamie O'Neal, with a special appearance by Ray Stevens.

Larry Gatlin's career spans decades of influence in country and gospel music. His accomplishments include the GRAMMY-winning song “Broken Lady,” multiple ACM and CMA nominations and wins, and an extensive catalog of songwriting credits recorded by major artists. In 2019, Gatlin was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognizing his lasting impact as a writer and performer.