This Day in Country History: January 21

Being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry is a monumental occurrence for a country music star or band, and both Crystal Gayle and Lady A were inducted on Jan. 21. Dog lovers enjoyed seeing celebrities walk a runway with dogs up for adoption at an event hosted by Kellie Pickler, and Carrie Underwood and her husband welcomed a son on Jan. 21, 2019.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two big stars were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 21, including:

2017: The "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" singer Crystal Gayle was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Gayle comes from a music background, with her older sister Loretta Lynn also being a member of the Opry and a superstar as well.

Cultural Milestones

Benefits that occurred on Jan. 21 included:

2012: The "Red High Heels" singer Kellie Pickler hosted the 2nd Annual Hollywoof Unleashed charity event at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville on January 20. Celebrities walked adoptable dogs down a runway, hoping to find their forever home at this dog-friendly event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From Dierks Bentley to BRELAND, these were notable performances for Jan. 21:

2017: Dierks Bentley played Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This was Bentley's first time headlining this important venue, and he had opening acts Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell helping to entertain the audience.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A two-show cancellation and a new baby were industry changes for Jan. 21.

2016: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announced they had to cancel two Baltimore, Md., World Tour concerts due to the forecast of a massive snowstorm. The shows were rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

