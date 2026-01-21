Shania Twain Nears Completion of Seventh Studio Album, Plans 2027 Tour

Shania Twain is closing in on the finish line for her seventh studio album, following a renewed burst of creativity sparked by touring, milestone reflection, and focused writing sessions in spring 2025. The project, which began in early 2024, was temporarily paused while she concentrated on her Come On Over: All The Hits Las Vegas residency, then resumed as she returned to the road across the United States.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Shania initially started working on the album in early 2024, but put the record on hold to focus on her Come On Over: All The Hits residency in Las Vegas. Since then, she's been playing shows across America and hitting the studio. She's really been inspired by being on the road and playing shows once more. Shania has always had this deep love of life, but turning 60 last summer also reinvigorated her. She's been super-inspired."

The series of writing sessions in spring 2025 produced a large number of songs, as each was written from concept to completion in a relatively short amount of time. Backstage moments and time carved out between tour stops helped translate long-developing concepts into finished material, contributing to the sense that the album is now close to completion.

She continued, "I know that this world isn't systemically built to nurture a woman of my age releasing music, but I feel more in tune with myself than ever — strong, inspired, and full of creative energy. Thank you to my fans who stay with me through the process — you are my ­inspiration."

Recording has reportedly taken place primarily in the Bahamas and during U.S. tour stops, with lead singles expected ahead of the full album release. While no exact release date has been confirmed, the seventh album could arrive later this year.

She posted to Instagram: "Papped by my own husband on the way to what turned out to be a great writing session! I've been lucky enough to find a little time to hide away and put down the ideas that have been spinning around in my head since the last album."