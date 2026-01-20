Taylor Swift Generously Donated to Brad Paisley’s Nonprofit Organization

Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps on giving. Known for her generosity, Brad Paisley’s nonprofit organization, The Store, which helps Middle Tennessee families with “free, referral-based grocery experience that empowers families and individuals in need with dignity and choice,” is the latest recipient.

Established with his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, the organization opened a second location at the TriStar Centennial campus, where they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. They also publicly acknowledged the pop icon's donation.

'Incredibly Grateful'

In an Instagram post, The Store uploaded a photo of Swift and wrote in the caption, “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for including The Store in her year-end giving. Her generous gift helps us continue providing groceries with dignity and choice to families across Middle Tennessee, especially as we prepare to open our second location. Thank you, Taylor, for using your voice and generosity to uplift neighbors in need.”

An Unexpected Gift

In an interview with The Tennessean, Kimberly revealed that the donation was unexpected. “I’m so grateful to Taylor Swift. This was a gift that came out of the blue. We were not expecting it, and to know that she’s aware of the work we’re doing and that she supports it was incredible.”