Charles Kelley Will Bring Fan-Favorite Hits to UK Show

For Lady A fans in the UK, chances like this don’t come around often. Charles Kelley is bringing fan favorite hits overseas for one night only, making the performance extra special.

Charles Kelley: Live in London

In an Instagram post, Kelley announced that he will be seeing his UK fans on March 5. The caption reads, “I’m so excited to announce that I just added a new show in London on March 5th at The Tabernacle. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 23rd at 10am local time but you can access pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow, January 20th at 10am local by signing up for the code on my website. Can’t wait to see you across the pond!”

‘Songs For A New Moon’

Kelley, the co-lead vocalist and founding member of country music trio Lady A, has been part of the band since its formation in 2006. During the group’s hiatus, Kelley pursued a solo career. He released his debut solo album, The Driver, in 2016, followed by his second album, Songs for a New Moon, released last year.