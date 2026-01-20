Charles Kelley Will Bring Fan-Favorite Hits to UK Show
For Lady A fans in the UK, chances like this don’t come around often. Charles Kelley is bringing fan favorite hits overseas for one night only, making the performance extra special.
Charles Kelley: Live in London
In an Instagram post, Kelley announced that he will be seeing his UK fans on March 5. The caption reads, “I’m so excited to announce that I just added a new show in London on March 5th at The Tabernacle. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 23rd at 10am local time but you can access pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow, January 20th at 10am local by signing up for the code on my website. Can’t wait to see you across the pond!”
‘Songs For A New Moon’
Kelley, the co-lead vocalist and founding member of country music trio Lady A, has been part of the band since its formation in 2006. During the group’s hiatus, Kelley pursued a solo career. He released his debut solo album, The Driver, in 2016, followed by his second album, Songs for a New Moon, released last year.
In an interview with Holler, Kelley said of bringing his latest tracks to the UK, “It feels really good to be bringing this project to London. So many of my favorite artists have come out of the UK, and that’s always been a huge influence on me. From day one, I hoped this music would connect there, so getting to play it live with a full band in a room like The Tabernacle is something I’ve been looking forward to”.