Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week Is Gibson

Gibson is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Whether you like to play Gibson guitars or drink a delicious Gibson cocktail, you must agree that Gibson is a very cool name for an equally cool dog! Gibson loves to play fetch and cannot resist a tennis ball. He is eager to please and already knows his basic commands. He would love a home that will continue his training and teach him all sorts of fun tricks! Gibson is a two year old, 61 pound lab mix.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Gibson this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Gibson, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

