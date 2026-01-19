Megan Moroney Releases ‘Wish I Didn’t’ as Third Single From Upcoming Album

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Megan Moroney attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country artist Megan Moroney has released a new single, "Wish I Didn't," ahead of her third studio album, Cloud 9, scheduled for release Feb. 20. The track arrives as the lead single and third song from the forthcoming project, continuing Moroney's upward momentum following a run of successful releases, strong chart performance, millions of streams, and sold-out live shows.

Kristian Bush produced "Wish I Didn't." The song takes an energetic, upbeat approach to a blend of country and pop. The song utilizes layered vocals, bright guitar textures, and driving beats. The lyrics are very frank and flirty about falling for someone who could be a red flag. One of the most memorable lines is about the singer being "in the mood to carry songs instead of guns." This line has gained considerable traction on social media.

Moroney first announced Cloud 9 on Nov. 11, 2025, signaling a February release window and building anticipation across platforms. In a November PEOPLE StyleWatch digital cover story, Moroney opened up about her forthcoming album, Cloud 9. "It's the most excited I've been about an album release so far, and I think it's because I [had] the most time to work on this one," she said at the time.

Moroney noted that the album is "written from a perspective where my feet are really planted." "I feel really confident with where I'm at in my life and who's around me," she said, calling Cloud 9 her "favorite child." Added Moroney: "This is my best foot forward for where I'm at, and if you don't like it, then you just don't like my music, and that's okay, because I really love it, and I'm the one that's got to get up there and sing it every night."

The official video stars Dylan Efron and depicts a glossy romantic storyline with playful tension and hints of a darker turn. Fans praised Efron's crossover from television to music video acting, citing his appearances on Dancing With the Stars and The Traitors, and responded strongly to teaser lines such as "you've got a hell of a reputation" and "I can also make it rain."

Online chatter has also linked the lyric "make it rain" to Riley Green, with speculation about a past romance and a sunglasses moment in the video fueling fan theories. "Wish I Didn't" is available to stream now on all major platforms, with listeners encouraged to follow Moroney's updates across social media and CountrySwag.

