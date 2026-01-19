KC Has Your Tickets To See Chris Janson

Chris Janson is coming to Jannus Live on February 7, 2026 and QYK has your chance to win your way in. Listen all week for the queue to call to grab your pair.

Country hitmaker Chris Janson is bringing his high-energy, feel-good country sound to Jannus Live for an unforgettable night of live music. Known for chart-topping hits like “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” and “Good Vibes,” Janson delivers a powerful live performance packed with passion, authenticity, and nonstop energy.

From fan-favorite anthems to heartfelt storytelling, this show promises a night of country music done right in one of Tampa Bay’s most iconic outdoor venues.

